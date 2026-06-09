When I take a shower, all I have to do is look down to realize I am a male. With that in mind, I also realize that I will never conceive a child, breast feed a child, or have a period. No matter how much I may wish to be a different sex, basic biology absolutely forbids it. One can wish all they want but the chromosomes dictate the outcome. Removal, implantation, and adjustment of hormones still will not change the irrefutable basic biology. A pair of rose-colored glasses can alter reality, at least in one’s mind.