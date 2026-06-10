Trump’s hardcore cult supporters will never believe he lies or breaks a promise. All we can do is continue to point out his lies to those people who still have an open mind. Now that January 6 is on our minds because of the total corrupt payoff deal made by the DOJ, Trump has started to repeat an old lie. He said recently that Biden had sent 274 FBI agents to infiltrate the crowd of rioters on January 6. Considering Trump was still president on January 6 and was in charge of the FBI, this would have been impossible. But, Trump cultists repeat this lie and discount the impossibility of it happening. The list goes on and on.