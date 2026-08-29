To further the Republican agenda of promoting family values against the evils of Socialism, I suggest that a positive approach is always better than a negative one. If your retired parents visit the local Socialist Security office, they can suspend their monthly payments until further notice. Explain that shortfalls will be made up by family members as a positive demonstration of devotion to them and Republican family values. They can always reinstate the monthly check and there is no charge. If the President sees the political benefit it can become a movement.