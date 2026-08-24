These are the times that try (people’s) souls, to update American Patriot Thomas Paine. Indeed. War, Inflation, Repression, Aggression, Lies and Tyranny by the President and his regime against the people. Few have stood against it. Some actions in these categories, subject to judicial review, have been curbed. Yet many, subject to Congressional review, have met a Republican majority so craven and beholden as to turn Common Sense inside out and, for example, called the President’s acceleration of American economic indebtedness, militarism and inequality One Big Beautiful Bill.