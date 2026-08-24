These are the times that try (people’s) souls, to update American Patriot Thomas Paine. Indeed. War, Inflation, Repression, Aggression, Lies and Tyranny by the President and his regime against the people. Few have stood against it. Some actions in these categories, subject to judicial review, have been curbed. Yet many, subject to Congressional review, have met a Republican majority so craven and beholden as to turn Common Sense inside out and, for example, called the President’s acceleration of American economic indebtedness, militarism and inequality One Big Beautiful Bill.
To give Mr. Ciscomani his due, he has assiduously brought home the federal recognition and pork accessible to and expected from one in his position.
Yet Mr. Ciscomani’s votes on the Vital Issues, the rare Congressional attempts to curb these Acts of Autocracy have sided with Cowardly Comity to Trump, not Diligent Duty to Democracy.
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The Soul of his Office has been tried--by his votes, not his words--and found wanting.
Chuck Barrett
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.