Fitz's Opinion: Allies of Trump respond to his latest assault on democracy

Rudy Giuliani, caught at Mar-a-Lago with his pants blown down by a 5-megaton blast, says to a burnt alligator carcass, “At first I thought it was another ‘Borat’ trap and then I saw the mushroom cloud,” adding, “I’m going to walk to Ukraine, and, if it still exists, I’m going to launch an investigation into Hunter Biden’s link to this disaster. In the meantime I’m tracking down rumors that pics of Hillary exist, riding a hydrogen bomb down, like Slim Pickens, allegedly shouting,’ I hate you, Donald.’ How sick and deranged is that? Could you hand me my left arm, please?”

The next day surviving members of Congress speak out.

From inside their cave by the Potomac the House Freedom Caucus “issues a statement” on their cave wall. “@ last! We are free frum regul8tions! And the Godliss Department of Education! Thank you, President Trump!”

Miles away, his mutton chops fried, Ted Cruz is trapped under debris at the bottom of a mile-wide crater. As night falls he lectures feral dogs eating human remains at the edge of the crater. “You realize the people who want to destroy your Bill of Rights and take away your guns are thrilled by this!”