Fitz's Opinion: Fitz the Geezer lunches with the Golden Guys

As we dine we turn on each other. “Buck, is it true you’re so old Coronado went to a high school named after you?”

“Henry, I hear you’re so old Doc Holliday gave you your first colonoscopy.” Colon health is our favorite lunchtime topic while eating.

“Yup. He used laudanum and a drill from the Copper Queen Mine. Fitz here can remember when Old Tucson was called New Tucson. Weren’t you here when Reid Park was Jurassic Park?“

We’re comfortable in our own skins. I am. For one thing it’s a loose fit at my age.

Buck told us about his favorite new dispensary, Orthopedica. “They got strains like Scooter, Old Spice, Mellow Yoda, White Light and Medicare Plan THC. A mortician friend told me so many seniors have weed cards that he always masks up during cremations to avoid the contact high.”

I love my friends’ stories but I gotta go home, check the mail and forward the cremation flyers to the estate planners. With our summer heat who needs a cremation plan? When I go, leave me on a bus stop in July so the sun can incinerate me into Old Pueblo powder. Let a passing haboob carry my ashes away.