 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: JobPath is an investment in our community

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

JobPath is a workforce development and advocacy organization that helps adults succeed in two-year or less education and job-training programs that lead to in-demand, high-wage careers. JobPath partners with community colleges and job-training centers and provides students with case management and financial support to help them succeed in their programs of study — programs such as nursing and aviation technology.

Founded in 1998 by Pima County Interfaith Council and invested community members, JobPath has served as a great program and opportunity for Tucsonans to get ahead in the competitive workforce, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, employment opportunities in Tucson and Pima County have been significantly impacted.

The McKinsey Global Institute stated that millions of jobs have been permanently changed or wiped out, and these shifts mean fewer hospitality and retail jobs in addition to ongoing automation of office and factory jobs. Before the pandemic, hospitality, retail and tourism were significant sources of jobs that were disproportionately held by people of color, particularly women. Parents with young children were further impacted due to limited child care options and virtual learning responsibilities that forced some parents to stay home and leave the workforce.

People are also reading…

Consequently, due to changes in the labor market, many of these adults won’t be returning to their previous employers and will need job-training educational program opportunities in order to reenter the workforce.

The U.S. is experiencing the fastest economic growth since 1984, adding 8.3 million jobs since President Biden took office. We are now on track to return to pre-pandemic employment levels this year. With a tight labor market, and a record number of job openings, it is essential that workers have the skills necessary to enter high-quality jobs that can provide for their families.

Thanks to the passage of the fiscal year 2022 omnibus appropriations budget bill, with the vote of Rep. Grijalva, JobPath secured $500,000 in Community Project Funding from the Department of Education’s Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education.

This funding will support the enrollment of 200 recently displaced workers, with a focus on underrepresented women and parents, in short-term post-secondary degree or certificate programs. It will better support women and parents throughout Pima County who are either enrolled, or looking to enroll, in education and job training programs that lead to family sustaining wages.

It’s more than funding for a program. It’s a further investment in Pima County, the city of Tucson and Southern Arizona. JobPath will support the economic recovery of Southern Arizona, and its results are tested and proven. According to Applied Economics, a third-party evaluator, supporting JobPath has a total return on investment of 3:1, the $500,000 investment will generate $1.5 million in increased wages, tax revenue, and decreased public assistance costs.

We know that JobPath students play important roles in our community and contribute to our economic well-being here in Southern Arizona which is why it’s critical to continue to see this program’s success. Students from JobPath have a 90 percent graduation rate and 85 percent find a job in their field of study within six months of graduation.

With $500,000, JobPath will be able to reinvest in our community and improve the economic status of underserved families by removing barriers to educational achievement, so that they can lead healthier and more prosperous lives. Nearly 50% of JobPath students are raising young children, meaning this funding can help provide additional workforce training leading to salary increases, critical benefits, and establish a multigenerational game changer for families that can stop the cycle of poverty.

The JobPath project is a priority because it presents a unique opportunity for displaced workers in Southern Arizona to pursue job-training educational programs that are in-demand and provide economic opportunities. This program will give working people and families access to better housing, support the elimination of food insecurity, and help them afford quality early childhood education for their children.

When we give back and reinvest in our community through projects like these and give working folks equal access to economic opportunity, a thriving community follows.

+1 
Rep. Raúl Grijalva

Raúl M. Grijalva
+1 

Ana Greif

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva represents Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District. Ana Greif is CEO of JobPath.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fitz's Opinion: When it's no longer a game for a family and fans

Fitz's Opinion: When it's no longer a game for a family and fans

The young daughter of an educator educates her peers

"The Monday after that October game, Coach Hardy walked into his classroom and found a Hangman game scrawled across his white board. The six blanks were filled in with the N-word. An image was posted. Word spread online," writes David Fitzsimmons. 

Heather Mace: There have always been guns in my classroom

Heather Mace: There have always been guns in my classroom

OPINION: "Whole families could be shattered by a single encounter with a gun. Even though these events took place off campus, students carried the trauma responses of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and mood changes with them everywhere, including into school," writes Star contributor Heather Mace. 

Local Opinion: Without trust and truth, we can't have democracy

Local Opinion: Without trust and truth, we can't have democracy

OPINION: "So, the next time you hear demagoguery or comments intended to dehumanize the “other side” or something that you know is untrue, stand up! Take a stand for truth, stand up for democracy and freedom, show courage and integrity like Gen. Milley did. And, never accept lies from a leader because you like their policies on other issues," writes Patrick DeConcini, Col (Ret) Arizona Air National Guard.

Local Opinion: TUSD is a visionary district on a mission

Local Opinion: TUSD is a visionary district on a mission

OPINION: "Regrettably, our governor and Legislature’s historic underfunding for K-12 shows they are unwilling to invest in our students’ education. When voters clearly demonstrate our commitment to our K-12 students and educators, as we did by passing Proposition 208, it is unconscionable for the majority of representatives in Phoenix to cast aside our will," writes Judi Moreillon, an education advocate in Tucson. 

Local Opinion: Gun laws need rational examination

Local Opinion: Gun laws need rational examination

OPINION: "Nothing will completely stop mass shootings, but reducing the numbers should be a goal. Those against new regulations argue that offenders will not follow them. Given that, why have laws at all?" writes Green Valley resident Paul McCreary. 

Arizona Opinion: We can be a great American wine region, but not without water

OPINION: "The state Legislature has thus far avoided passing legislation that would ensure businesses like mine have a reliable water supply for years to come --but that could change. There is currently an opportunity before the Arizona Legislature to act on water policy and support small farms and businesses like mine in rural areas," writes Demion Clinco. 

Terry Bracy: GOP seeks full flowering of minority rule

Terry Bracy: GOP seeks full flowering of minority rule

OPINION: "They genuinely seem to believe that the imagined autocratic efficacy of a strong man in power would be preferable to the built-in inefficiencies of a functioning democracy. This is the full flowering of their vision for minority rule," writes Star contributor Terry Bracy. 

Local Opinion: Let's expand public education

Local Opinion: Let's expand public education

OPINION: "With the current budget surplus, Arizona has the opportunity to radically invest in the future without raising a single dime in new taxes. Let’s not waste this opportunity," writes Nathan Davis, a Democratic candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 18.

Local Opinion: Prayers and action

Local Opinion: Prayers and action

OPINION: "It is about families feeling safe when they send their children to school. It is about trust that we have entities in our society specifically designed to keep the people in this society safe," writes Mary Grace Wendel, a retired public educator in Tucson. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News