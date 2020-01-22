Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or looking to move up, KB Home offers choice, quality and value. Choose from a wide selection of ranch and 2-story homes in Tucson and the surrounding area. With small town charm and just a short drive to shopping, dining, recreation, major employers and downtown, plus ENERGY STAR® certified, KB homes offer everything you want and need.
Amenities:
- Single-story home community
- Close to downtown Tucson
- Conveniently located near popular shopping, dining and entertainment at Tucson Marketplace
- Short drive to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
- Easy access to I-10 and I-19
- Minutes to Kino Sports Complex
- Base Price: $176,990 – $217,990
- Average Sq Ft: 1015-1842
- 2-4 Bedrooms
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Marisa Urquides, 520-389-7601