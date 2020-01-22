Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or looking to move up, KB Home offers choice, quality and value. Choose from a wide selection of ranch and 2-story homes in Tucson and the surrounding area. With small town charm and just a short drive to shopping, dining, recreation, major employers and downtown, plus ENERGY STAR® certified, KB homes offer everything you want and need.

Amenities:

  • Single-story home community
  • Close to downtown Tucson
  • Conveniently located near popular shopping, dining and entertainment at Tucson Marketplace
  • Short drive to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
  • Easy access to I-10 and I-19
  • Minutes to Kino Sports Complex
  • Base Price: $176,990 – $217,990
  • Average Sq Ft: 1015-1842
  • 2-4 Bedrooms

2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes

Contact: Marisa Urquides, 520-389-7601

KBHome.com/New-Homes-Tucson

