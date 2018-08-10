It’s too hot for fiery hot blowpipes and dripping molten glass in a furnace with dancing orange flames, but that’s no reason to skip the Philabaum Glass Studio and Gallery, the only all-glass gallery in Southern Arizona.
“The gallery is nice and cool, but our colors are warm, and really evoke the feelings of summer — without heating you up,” says Alison Harvey, gallery manager. “I don’t think that a lot of people realize what a special place this is.”
The gallery, 711 S. Sixth Ave., shows the work of Tom Philabaum, who has been making glass art for almost five decades, as well as the work of about 30 other glass artists showing pieces and styles that include jewelry, casting, fusing and lamp working.
There will not be any glass blowing until Sept. 5, says Harvey.
Founder and primary artist Philabaum planned to retire from the shop earlier this year, but he has delayed that. There will be glass blowing until January 2019. Then the glass-blowing studio will close, and the gallery will remain open indefinitely to show Philabaum’s work, including one-of-a-kind sculptures and glass paintings as well as the work of other artists.
- The gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call 884-7404 or visit philabaumglass.com
- Where to eat: The Philabaum gallery is located at Five Points, the goofy intersection at Sixth Avenue, Stone Avenue, and 18th Street, about seven blocks south of central downtown. Five Points Market and Restaurant, 756 S. Stone Ave., is a popular spot for this up-and-coming area.