What: The Rogue Theatre's production of “Long Day’s Journey into Night"

By: Eugene O'Neill

Director: Cynthia Meier

Musical Director: Russell Ronnebaum

When: Show runs Sept. 14-29. Regular performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Where: The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. in the Historic Y.

Cost: Previews are $32; regular performances, $42. Student rate 15 minutes before curtain: $15

Reservations/information: TheRogueTheatre.org or 520-551-2053.

Cast: Holly Griffith, Hunter Hnat, Ryan Parker Knox, Theresa McElwee, and Joseph McGrath.

Run time: 2 hours 50 minutes, with one intermission.