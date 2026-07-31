SaddleBrooke residents now have a place to go to look for condo rentals owned by their neighbors. The SaddleBrooke Timeshare Network has compiled a list of rentals that you can get to look for vacation rentals.

If you have already added your rental to the list, please let me know if it is still available. I have a large list that is not up to date. If you are a timeshare owner and would like to include your unit as a rental, email Aleta Rosenthal at aletarosekc@gmail.com. Include the location, name of resort, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, amenities of resort, and dates if applicable. All rental negotiations are between the owner and renter. If you would like to be added to the list of interested renters, just send me your email address. You do not need to be an owner to get this information.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For any questions, email Aleta Rosenthal at aletarosekc@gmail.com.