Most of Tom Hanks' "Forrest Gump" scenes were shot in South Carolina, around Beaufort.

Some of the iconic running scenes were filmed in Arizona, including when Gump runs through dog poop when he's going from East Aspen Street along North San Francisco Street in downtown Flagstaff. This is when he inadvertently invents an iconic bumper sticker.

He also jogs past the former Twin Arrows Trading Post, which is located about 20 miles east of Flagstaff. There, he creates the ubiquitous smiley-face T-shirt.

Three years, two months, fourteen days and sixteen hours after the start of his run, it is at Monument Valley where Gump decides to go home.

'Grapes of Wrath' (1940)

The 1940's movie based on the popular book "The Grapes of Wrath" had many filming locations in the Southwest, including in the Petrified Forest National Park.

They also ride past a sign for the old Camp Keyton Hotel in Winslow and stop at a "State Inspection Station" beneath cliffs in Lupton.

'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' (1984)

Part of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" was filmed in Page.

Directed by Arizona native Steven Spielberg, the film's locations also include the Blue Canyon and Coal Mine Canyon, sacred to the Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe.

'Into the Wild' (2007)

Directed by Sean Penn, "Into the Wild" is a 2007 biographical adventure drama film based on the 1996 non-fiction book written by Jon Krakauer that tells the story of Christopher McCandless.