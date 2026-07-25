Did you know that a lot of your favorite movies have been filmed right here in Arizona?
Despite some of their names — such as "Oklahoma!" — tons of memorable films have used the Grand Canyon State as the background for some of their most iconic scenes. Without Arizona, perhaps the smiley face T-shirt in "Forest Gump" would never exist, and the intro to "Psycho" would be completely different.
Whether it's driving through Arizona's iconic red rock-lined highways or taking a stop at the Grand Canyon, these movies have been filmed in the state. Wheth
er they admit it to their audiences or not.
'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)
Starring Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and George Carlin, principal filming for the science fiction comedy "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" was in Phoenix and Tempe.
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Many scenes were also filmed in and around Scottsdale's Coronado High School. A sequence was shot in the back lot of Southwestern Studio in Carefree, as well as scenes set in the future. Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa, AMF Tempe Village Lanes and the now-closed Phoenix Metrocenter were also some filming locations.
'Casablanca' (1942)
The romantic drama set during World War II and starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid, was primarily filmed at a Van Nuys, California, studio. There were, however, a few exceptions, including Hotel Monte Vista in Flagstaff.
Although this was never confirmed, the hotel promotes itself as having been featured in the film and was a popular lodging spot for many Hollywood stars at the time.
'Forrest Gump' (1994)
Most of Tom Hanks' "Forrest Gump" scenes were shot in South Carolina, around Beaufort.
Some of the iconic running scenes were filmed in Arizona, including when Gump runs through dog poop when he's going from East Aspen Street along North San Francisco Street in downtown Flagstaff. This is when he inadvertently invents an iconic bumper sticker.
He also jogs past the former Twin Arrows Trading Post, which is located about 20 miles east of Flagstaff. There, he creates the ubiquitous smiley-face T-shirt.
Three years, two months, fourteen days and sixteen hours after the start of his run, it is at Monument Valley where Gump decides to go home.
'Grapes of Wrath' (1940)
The 1940's movie based on the popular book "The Grapes of Wrath" had many filming locations in the Southwest, including in the Petrified Forest National Park.
They also ride past a sign for the old Camp Keyton Hotel in Winslow and stop at a "State Inspection Station" beneath cliffs in Lupton.
'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' (1984)
Part of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" was filmed in Page.
Directed by Arizona native Steven Spielberg, the film's locations also include the Blue Canyon and Coal Mine Canyon, sacred to the Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe.
'Into the Wild' (2007)
Directed by Sean Penn, "Into the Wild" is a 2007 biographical adventure drama film based on the 1996 non-fiction book written by Jon Krakauer that tells the story of Christopher McCandless.
McCandless's Datsun is caught in a flash flood near Lake Mead. He then starts to go by "Alexander Supertramp" and heads to Lee's Ferry in Coconino County, one of the only places for hundreds of miles where the Colorado River can be easily accessed.
Toward Lake Havasu, he enters Topock Gorge and the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. One of his last visits to Arizona brings him to the Holy Moses Wash, just south of Kingman.
'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)
"Little Miss Sunshine," starring Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Paul Dano and more, was primarily filmed in Arizona and Southern California over 30 days. Multiple scenes are filmed on Arizona highways, including Route 66 and Loop 101 Agua Fria in north Phoenix.
'National Lampoon's Vacation' (1983)
The 1983 comedy adventure had multiple scenes filmed on or next to highways in northern Arizona, including I-40, US 160 and SR 64. Parts of the film were also shot in Flagstaff, Sedona, Monument Valley and the Grand Canyon.
'Oklahoma!' (1955)
Despite its name, the 1955 film "Oklahoma!" wasn't actually filmed in the state, but rather in Arizona.
Most location shooting was done in Nogales, the corn field in the opening number and the reprise song "Surrey with the Fringe on Top" were shot at the historic Canoa Ranch in Green Valley and the train station used in the "Kansas City" routine was in Elgin.
'Planet of the Apes' (1968)
Directed by Franklin Schaffner, the original 1968 science-fiction film "Planet of the Apes" has scenes in the desert around Page, Glen Canyon and Lake Powell.
'Psycho' (1960)
The iconic horror film "Psycho," produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock, opens in Phoenix as Janet Leigh's character Marion Crane drives from the city to California. Some filming took place on Arizona highways, although the Arizona Commerce Authority's website states that most of it didn't make the final cut.
'Raising Arizona' (1987)
As the name suggests, "Raising Arizona" was, in fact, filmed in the state. Scenes were shot around Phoenix and Scottsdale.
His regular target for robbery, the Short Stop grocery store, is now a Circle K at 2311 W. Deer Valley Road in Phoenix. The "Maricopa County Maximum Security Correctional Facility For Men," where H.I. McDunnough (Nicolas Cage) is repeatedly sent, is actually the Fourth Street Water Treatment Plant.
The Tempe Police Station, Lost Dutchman State Park, the Phoenician Resort, Sun Devil Stadium and more sites are also included in the movie.
'Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi' (1983)
The desert near Yuma on the Arizona-California border was used as the location for "Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi."
Jabba the Hutt's hover barge was built at the Imperial Sand Dunes in Buttercup Valley, south of the I-8 and just west of Yuma.
The crew also stayed in Yuma while filming, logging over 5,500 work days in hotel rooms for set construction and filming.
'The Karate Kid' (1984)
The 1984 martial arts drama starring Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue and William Zabka has some opening scenes shot in Arizona.
Driving scenes of "The Karate Kid" are filmed near red sandstone formations in Oak Creek Canyon, close to Sedona. The Canyon Portal Motel no longer stands, but was located at 280 N. Highway 89A in Sedona.
'Tombstone' (1993)
"Tombstone," starring Kurt Russel and Val Kilmer, was filmed at the Mescal Movie Set. More than 70 iconic Western scenes have been filmed on the location, from "Winchester '73" to "The Outlaw Josey Wales."
It was also filmed at the Old Tucson Studios, and scenes were shot in Sonoita, Texas Canyon and the San Pedro River.