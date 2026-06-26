We are on the second month of summer hiatus.

We are looking forward to September, getting together and personal check-ins.

July is a good month to reflect on how each of us are doing inside our own skins. That can be telling.

Continuing with our self-care tips to keep you motivated, now that you are treating yourself as your new best friend!

Replace perfection with presence: Sustainable care comes from humanity, not flawlessness. Schedule micro-pauses: Even a brief pause of just a few minutes can interrupt difficult moments and help reset your emotional state. Lower the threshold for counseling: Seek support before you reach a breaking point.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

We still need to stay hydrated, breathe deep, get that morning sun and maybe even do some stretching with that beautiful sunrise or sunset. Spending those quiet moments with the sunrise and sunsets actually resets your circadian rhythms so you sleep much better.

See you in September.

Contacts

Bunnie Gill - Call (520) 818-1835 or send an email to bunniegill@gmail.com.

Shirley Webster – Call (775) 857-7762 or send an email to sdwweb1@gmail.com.