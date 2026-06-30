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Almost everyone has seen a lizard doing something that looks surprisingly familiar: push-ups.

Just like people might do push-ups as part of a workout routine, lizards are often seen raising and lowering their bodies repeatedly while basking in the sun.

However, unlike humans, lizards are not exercising to build muscle or improve fitness. Their push-up movements are actually a form of communication. Both male and female lizards can perform push-up displays, but males are usually the ones that do them most often and most dramatically.

Male lizards use these displays to defend their territory, warn rival males to stay away and attract females during the breeding season. The movement helps them stand out and show that they are healthy, strong and ready to compete for mates.

Female lizards may also perform push-up behaviors, although they generally do so less frequently and for different social reasons.

Here are the different lizard species that do push-ups and why it always seems like they are doing push-ups in the sun.

What does it mean when lizards do push-ups?

When a lizard is doing push-ups, it’s communicating. Those rapid little body lifts are a form of territorial display or mating signal. Male lizards, especially species like desert spiny lizards or anoles that are common in Arizona, will perform these push-ups to show dominance, ward off rivals or impress a potential mate.

Why do lizards do push-ups in the sun?