Many Saddlebrooke residents only dream of a Hawaii vacation. My dream came true—I lived there for a quarter century. I taught in a country school just outside the Dole pineapple plantation, volunteered at Volcano National Park, witnessed a 1,200º lava flow just feet from my toes and went sleighing on Mauna Kea, the massive 13,803 foot extinct volcano.
Ready? Let’s plan your 3,000-mile trip from Ridgeview Blvd. to paradise.
Let’s begin: The Six Hawaii Basics - S.H.A.F.T.S.
Slow down to Hawaii time, do not rush, you’re not on the mainland
Humidity - always high, unlike the dry desert air in SaddleBrooke
Aloha - the Aloha Spirit is a way of life: be kind, smile, and say thank you
Faraway - almost everything is flown or shipped in, prices are extremely high
Traffic - horrible on Oahu, very limited parking and congestion everywhere
Sunscreen always - oxybenzone and octinxzte are legally banned ingredients
Hawaii Travel Options - Getting Around
Airlines: Inter-island service only by Hawaiian and Mokulele Air. Mokulele flies to the smaller destinations in single engine prop aircraft. They are reliable and safe, perfect for day trips to Molokai and Lanai. I flew Mokulele often.
Ground Tours by Motor Coach: Roberts Tours offers the best land tours.
Helicopter Tours: Blue Hawaiian Helicopters offers extensive, safe service.
7-11 day Inter-island: Norwegian Cruise Lines/Pride of America offers cruises from Honolulu which visit each island and provides visitors with a taste of each island. Their 11-day package includes excellent land options.
Visiting The Four Major Islands
Research the following destinations - consider costs and your time restrictions. Some require advance reservations.
Oahu
- Pearl Harbor National Memorial /Battleship Missouri
- Iolani Palace/ Kawaiaha’o Church
- Diamond Head Crater hike to summit
- Hanauma Bay
- National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
Maui
- Molokini Crater deep water snorkeling experience
- Haleakala National Park sunrise event
- Road to Hana and Charles Lindbergh grave at Palapala Ho’omau Church
Hawaii Island - The Big Island
- Volcano National Park
- Mauna Kea Summit and Visitor Center
- City of Refuge (Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park)
Kauai
- Hanalei Bay
- Princeville
- Waimea Canyon
The Three Smaller Islands
Ni’ihau: 17.5 miles off shore, visible only from Kauai. Privately owned island on which only the Hawaiian language is spoken and Hawaiian culture is being preserved. The approximately 100 Native Hawaiian residents are completely off the grid, relying on collected rain for water and solar collection as their power source. No visitors are permitted on this 6 million year-old former volcano.
Molokai and Lanai: Research for day trips. Larry Ellison owns Lanai island and its two luxurious hotels.
I hope you find this information helpful and I hope you enjoy your Hawaii visit.
Rich Dinges was a 25-year Hawaii resident, a Vietnam-era Air Force veteran, and a vice principal, guidance counselor and special education teacher. Email me at rad4999@gmail.com.