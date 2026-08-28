Bobby C. and His Corvette Obsession

Yeah, so what is it with Corvettes? I mean, the C2s (Generation 2), especially the ’67 Sting Ray (not Stingray-those were 1969-76 models), yes. Awesome design! Always reminds me of something from the Jetsons, or the space ship in the movie “The Flight of the Navigator.” Yeah I know, maybe a little “youngish” movie for an adult. But hey, I was only 35 in 1986! The C1s, no. The models after about mid-1980s, no.

Anyhoo, flappin’ gums down at the softball field with Bob “Who’s on first?” Chiarello, Robert tells me he’s on his 7th, currently a 2019. Yikes! I’m about to dig deeper when a coupla other yahoos tried to horn in on my investigative research. Joey Softball tries to horn in with “I’ve had 15 Corvettes.” I sez, "You got one now?” “Well, no,” he says. So I say, “YOU’RE OUT!” Later, gum-flapper extraordinaire, Jerry Cowart, tries to tell me about all the Vettes he’s had. “You got one now?” “No.” “YOU’RE OUT!” This ain’t no Chevy Equinox story. That didn’t shut either of them up, of course. But that’s a different story.

The Corvette story is that American servicemen came back from Europe after WWII having been exposed to the small two-seater sports cars and roadsters that the European nations were producing. Not big muscle, but small, quick, and fun!

Well, Harley Earl, chief of styling at GM, championed the idea of that affordable American sports car to rival those European imports. In 1953, GM executives agreed to a suggestion to name the company’s new two-seater sports car after the corvette, a small, maneuverable warship. And so the Vette was introduced in 1953, first appearing as a show car for the 1953 General Motors Motorama in January of 1953.

It generated sufficient interest that it went into production in June of 1953. And, of course, it’s still in production today, although it’s come a long way since it’s 150hp in-line 6 cylinder days. In 1953, three hundred were produced, all in “Polo White.” In 1954, blue, red, black and white were the colors and 3,640 were made. It was not MUSCLE. In 1953 to 1955, the Corvette sported a 235 cu in (3.9L) in-line 6 rated at 150 hp. In 1955, in came the 265 cu in (4.34L) V8 engine as an option. The car was noted for its performance, distinctive styling, lightweight fiberglass or composite bodywork, and competitive pricing.

Anyway, the second generation (C2) came out in 1963 and ended in 1967. This introduced the Sting Ray replete with a tapered (Riviera-style) rear deck and for 1963 ONLY, the iconic (and now extremely valuable) split rear window. Muscle got ramped up as well, with maximum power in 1963 at 360hp and 375hp in 1964. In 1965, the “big block” 396 cu in (6.49L) was introduced and the muscle trend continued through Gen 2. In the 70s, to accommodate low-lead fuel with lower anti-knock properties, the engine ratios were lowered and horsepower drifted first below 300 and then 200.

Gen four was produced from 1983 to 1996 with the 230 hp L98 engine becoming the standard engine in 1985. Gen five from 1997 to 2004 and speed was definitely on the menu, with a top speed of 176 mph. Gen six was 2005 to 2013, with the Z06 arriving as a 2006 model in late 2005. At 427.6 cu in, the Z06 was the largest small block ever offered by GM. Official output was 505hp and 0-60 in 3.7 seconds. The ZR1 came out in 2007 and was touted to produce 638 hp and 604lb.ft of torque. The last Gen six Vette was manufactured in February of 2013.

The Gen seven era was 2014 to 2019. A prime consideration in development apparently was countering not just the perception but apparently the fact (per a GM study) that the Vette had become “an old man’s toy.” That report showed that about 46 percent of Vette buyers were 55 or older, compared with 22 percent for the Audi R8 and 30 percent for the Porsche 911.

Generation eight, from 2020 to present, had, like a number of the European “exotics,” a rear mid-engine configuration, GM’s first since the 1984 Pontiac Fiero. The 2027 models have horsepower ranging from 535 (base model) to 1,064 hp in the ultra-high performance ZR1 and has a new top speed of 200mph making it the fastest Corvette model to hit the double century-mark.

Bob's Corvette Story

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Oh yeah... Bobby C.’s seven Corvettes!!!!

Numero uno was a black 1993, 350 cu in, automatic, with 375 hp. Apparently “semi-satisfied” with that machine, Bob made it last five years, but in 1998 spotted a 350ci red 1996 model-out with the ’93!!!

That ride lasted until 2000 when he bought a new 2000 in “Blue-Silver” 400hp 350 with an automatic. Then … yikes!… in 2004, another 350ci, 400hp black model. Well, come 2006, and Bob chanced onto a warehouse full of European exotics with a lone black Vette sitting sad and alone. Bob couldn’t leave it there sad and lonely amidst the Lambos, Maseratis and Jags, so it came home with him.

Well, in 2009, Bob and Carol are living the good life out here in Tucson, and he came across a CarMax special with just 1,200 miles with the story that it had been some sort of “parade” Vette in Florida. He scooped it. Bob made it to 2015 and picked up another 450hp red model.

In 2022,he spotted his current 2019 blue/black Vette. Of course, it had 450hp and with only 1,800 miles. Transported by its owner from the Mid-West, apparently it never came out of the garage if there was a cloud in the sky. “It’s “Cubby-blue” and the best Vette I’ve ever had.” he says. “ I drive it almost every day and now have 18,000 miles on it. Gonna be my last.”

Trivia "Car Corner"

OK, what 1967 movie set in fictional Sparta, Mississippi starred Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger? 2,3,4,5,6,& 7. What were the “featured” cars?

Answers to Last Issue Questions

OK- If you didn’t get In the Heat of the Night , go back to watching Perry Mason. Officer Sam Wood’s police cruiser? 1963 PLYMOUTH FURY The other police cruisers seen? 1960 & 1963 FURYS Chief Gillespie’s (Steiger) cruiser? BEIGE 1966 PLYMOUTH SATELLITE(the premium Belvedere) Colbert’s (the murder victim) ride? 1967 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL CONVERTIBLE Virgil Tibbs’ (Poitier) (in the car loaned to him by Jess) and in which he was chased by Purdy & the boys? 1954 DODGE ROYAL V-8 The car in which Purdy and his posse chased Tibbs? 1960 PLYMOUTH FURY

OK, NEXT UP!!!! Put on your Brain-Wave Analyzer! AMERICAN GRAFFITI

In what town was the movie AMERICAN GRAFFITI set? What was Ron Howard’s (Steve Bolander) car? Terry (The Toad) ended up driving Opie’s car for much of the movie. But ….. what was The Toad’s usual ride? Harrison Ford’s (Bob Falfa) car? Paul Le Mat’s (John Milner) car? Richard Dreyfuss’ (Curt Henderson) car What model car did Dreyfuss end up riding around in and with whom? What car did the mysterious “Blond Girl” drive? Steve’s (Ron Howard) girlfriend Laurie’s (Henderson – Curt’s sister) car? EXTRA CREDIT!!!! Who played the mysterious “Blond Girl”? Who played Steve’s girlfriend Laurie Henderson, the head cheerleader? Who played the girl who ended up riding with John Milner? TRICK QUESTION!!!! What model (hint – models) was the cop car (you know, tied to the parking meter)?