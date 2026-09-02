Ceesay's employment at the time was listed as an Uber driver, and his wife worked as a branch manager for a loan agency, the filing said. The couple listed their total assets as $16,800.

Ceesay did not have a serious criminal record in the U.S. other than a 2012 traffic citation for speeding in Poteau, Oklahoma, and several small-claims complaints from loan and credit-management agencies in Oklahoma, seeking outstanding debts.

Ceesay's financial troubles appear to have continued after the bankruptcy filing. In May 2025, a rental company filed a "forcible entry and detainer" — the legal term for an eviction — against both Ceesay and his wife, claiming they owed more than $1,000 in unpaid rent.

Ceesay's wife's Facebook page says she now lives in Alaska. The Star was unable to reach her Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had no information to share on Ceesay. He was registered to vote in Oklahoma, as a Democrat, and likely had become a naturalized citizen through marriage.

'Pretty shook up'

There were people stopping by Venture-N every few minutes on Tuesday morning to add to the growing memorial next to the front door.

One woman, who brought a bouquet of flowers but did not give her name, said she didn’t know either of the men and had never been to the bar before. "But I consider myself a very strong ally," she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

Venture-N remained closed on Tuesday, but owner David Wallis had to be there by 9 a.m. to unlock the door for a special janitorial crew called in to clean up the crime scene.