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The Border Patrol says agents arrested 143 people, including 95 truck drivers described as undocumented immigrants operating with state-issued commercial driver's licenses, during a multi-day operation in Arizona.

The arrests were part of the Trump administration's ongoing crackdown on immigrant truck drivers who don't speak English proficiently, or officials say improperly obtained non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses, and therefore pose a threat to public safety.

"Non-domiciled" applies to people from another country who are living in the United States and obtained commercial driver's licenses with valid work permits issued to people with temporary legal ties to the U.S., such as asylum seekers, Temporary Protected Status holders and DACA recipients.

As part of the crackdown, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has been strictly enforcing English proficiency standards by immediately removing from the roads truck drivers who fail English proficiency tests during inspections. A new FMCSA rule also blocks immigrants with work permits issued to asylum seekers, Temporary Protected Status holders or DACA recipients from qualifying for non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses.

The rule limits non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses only to noncitizens with H-2A, H-2B and E2 visas.

The crackdown was launched following several high-profile fatal accidents involving immigrant truck drivers, but critics say there is no hard data that shows they are less safe than other drivers and that it is less about public safety than boosting arrests as part of the Trump administration's mass deportation campaign.