Here we are in June and our weather is beginning to warm up. This is the perfect time of year for knitters and crocheters to start working on projects for fall and winter. We have lots to do for our families and friends as well as the worthy charities we support. Whether it’s a baby sweater and booties or colorful hats or warm and snuggly blankets we enjoy making them. We’d love to have you join us in our crafting adventures. We temporarily are meeting in the Catalina Room at Mountain View every Wednesday morning beginning at 9 a.m. See you soon!!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up