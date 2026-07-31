Waco, Texas, welcomed thousands of dancers, callers, cuers and guests from across the United States and around the world for the 75th National Square Dance Convention, and by every measure, the Diamond Jubilee celebration was a tremendous success.

Held Wednesday, June 24 to Saturday, June 27 at the Waco Convention Center, the four-day event featured nonstop square and round dancing, educational workshops, exhibitions, live entertainment, youth activities and the colorful Parade of States. Participants from numerous countries joined American dancers in celebrating the fellowship and traditions that have made the National Square Dance Convention a cherished annual event for 75 years. More than 3,000 people, including dancers from SaddleBrooke Squares Dance Club, attended creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout downtown Waco.

The convention showcased not only exceptional dancing but also the warmth and hospitality of Central Texas. Volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure every guest enjoyed a memorable experience, while local businesses, hotels, restaurants and attractions benefited from the influx of visitors.

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A special emphasis on youth participation highlighted the future of square dancing, with young callers and dancers inspiring attendees and demonstrating that the activity continues to attract a new generation. The event celebrated the enduring values of friendship, fun and community that define square dancing.

As the final notes of the last dance faded, participants departed Waco with lasting memories, new friendships, appreciation for the dedicated volunteers whose hard work made the 75th National Square Dance Convention a landmark success and plans to attend the 2027 National Square Dance Convention in Loveland, Colorado. The Diamond Jubilee will long be remembered as a celebration of the rich heritage and bright future of square dancing.

To find out how you can be part of the square dance community, visit saddlebrookesquares.com.