If you enjoy performing and love to dance join the SilverBelles at one of their practices to share the fun and movement of dancing.

The SaddleBrooke SilverBells are now recruiting new dancers. Their repertoire includes choreography to Broadway show tunes, patriotic songs, and an entire show dedicated to Holiday music. Their costumes are gorgeous and always "Wow" their audiences. The camaraderie extends beyond rehearsals and performances, too.

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The SilverBelles have been performing around Tucson and within SaddleBrooke for over 20 years much to the delight and overwhelming praise from their audiences. They practice most Mondays in the Vermillion Room at 8 a.m. and Tuesdays in the Rincon Room at 9:30 a.m. No formal dance background is required, just the love of dance. We will teach you the steps.

For more information, email Claudia Booth at golferdancer123@gmail.com.