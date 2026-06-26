Growing up as a farm girl in rural northern California, Dolly helped by feeding calves and chickens on the ranch as well as thinning grapes in the vineyard. After high school, she worked for the Social Security Administration and later for the State of California Public Employees’ Retirement System.

Dolly and her husband, Al, lived and worked in California before retiring to a ranch in Montana for 20 years. They were married for 50 years. After he passed away, Dolly moved to SaddleBrooke in 2022. She volunteered to drive for Senior Village and joined Chapter FF of P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization. However, she needed another activity for her energies and took up writing.

Her two published books are the first two in an action-adventure trilogy chronicling a high-stakes world of finance, betrayal and murder. A fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme results in investors losing their life savings. Hired by the mother of one of the financial victims, a private detective and his assistants uncover a diabolical plot to rob people of their savings. The fraudsters are willing to go to any length, even murder, to carry out their scheme. However, their prey, the investor-victims, soon become predators themselves in order to take down the fraudsters. They name themselves “The Ratters” to signify their doggedness in chasing down the “Rats”.

Dolly approaches writing in a business-like manner. She sets a goal of writing a thousand words a day, but recalls a fellow writer’s advice: “If you find yourself slogging through the writing and cannot seem to make head-way, then you are probably working with a bad idea. Conversely, if the writing flows like a waterfall, you have hit on something worthwhile.”

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Before submitting each of her books to Amazon for publication, she hired a professional editor and a separate professional to properly format and husband her book through Amazon’s procedures. These freelancers were hired through an online

company, “Fiverr”.

Dolly chose to write snappy, short novels believing many of today’s readers enjoy fast-paced narratives. Both of her books, “Brenham Cryptocurrency Affair” and “Greed’s Puppeteers” (by Mildred E. Boyd) are now available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle.

Author’s Note

This is the first in a series of profiles of SaddleBrooke’s published authors. If you would like to be profiled, contact me at KWHEDB@GMAIL.com. Include your name, telephone number, email address and a list of published works with publication dates and where they may be obtained.