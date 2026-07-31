This month’s Music Matinee features two fantastic performances by the Brass Quartet and John McAlister. Mark your calendars for 2 p.m. in the DesertView Performing Arts Center on Thursday, August 27. This is a FREE show to all SaddleBrooke residents.

The Brass Quartet is comprised of Carl Fetkenhour and Jerry Trout on trumpet with Tom Herrera and Mark Lammers playing the trombones. The Brass Art Quartet has been playing together for ten years. Carl and Mark are residents here in SaddleBrooke. Tom and Jerry reside nearby. The men enjoy weekly rehearsals in SaddleBrooke.

Coming together from various backgrounds the men have a large library from which to choose from to entertain a variety of audiences. Tom and Carl are both from the Chicago area. Carl is a retired retinal surgeon, and Tom is a retired music educator who taught in Tucson. Jerry is also a music educator coming to Arizona from New Mexico. Mark is from Minnesota where he was a music professor at Gustavus Adolphus College.

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John McAlister is a Native American Flutist. His music is free form and based on improvisation. It’s all based on the feeling he gets from the notes as he plays them. The desert provides inspiration for this music. He believes the music properly belongs to the deserts, mountains, the natural environment and the native people who developed it.

Come and enjoy the show!