Do you wait until tax time to make a charitable donation? Have you considered establishing monthly gifting? One of the easiest and most meaningful ways to support Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is through recurring giving. A monthly gift, whatever amount feels right to you, provides dependable support that helps Senior Village plan and continue offering the services that make a difference in our community. Because Senior Village is built on Neighbors helping Neighbors, recurring gifts create a steady foundation for rides, help around the house, friendly visits, volunteer training, communications and the day-to-day systems that keep the organization running smoothly.

Recurring giving is wonderfully convenient. Instead of trying to remember when to make a year-end contribution, you can set up an automatic monthly gift once and know you are helping all year long. On Senior Village’s online donation page, you can indicate an amount to give on a monthly schedule. Another option is to arrange a monthly donation through your financial institution. This can usually be done with a quick visit or call to your bank, or by logging in to your bank’s website and following the prompts to schedule a recurring gift. It is a simple way to turn generosity into an ongoing act of care.

Karen Kelly, with Long Realty, put it this way: “I believe in giving. An amount I know I can give every month works for me since my job in real estate is on commission. Monthly giving adds up, little by little, at the end of the year. I learned a long time ago that monthly gifting is the way I could give and not feel bad I didn’t give a whole bunch at once. Also, Senior Village can count on it versus never knowing when donations are coming. It’s easy! It’s the easiest way and it’s automatic! You just set it up and the bank sends it.”

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Living and working in SaddleBrooke for twenty-one years, Senior Village is close to Karen’s heart because she has watched it grow from the beginning. As a member, when she had an issue and needed rides to the doctor, Senior Village was there. That is the value of recurring giving: consistent generosity that strengthens the community over time. A part of the dependability of Senior Village comes from consistent community support, month after month, neighbor after neighbor.

If you have been looking for a practical way to make a difference close to home, recurring giving may be the perfect choice. It is easy to begin, easy to maintain and deeply meaningful in its effect. Best of all, every gift stays right here in SaddleBrooke, helping Senior Village continue its mission of supporting independence, connection and peace of mind for residents. Steady giving truly creates a big lasting impact for today and into the future.