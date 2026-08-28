While there are no rehearsals or working on lines or collecting props or trying on costumes, that doesn’t mean that the “movers and shakers” of Community Circle Players (CCP) aren’t busy. Connie Ward, director for our spring production "A GLIMPSE OF TOMORROW", is busy massaging the scripts from Suzy Shear’s "HOUSE OF TOMORROW" and "A GLIMPSE IN TIME" to fit her directing style and our SaddleBrooke audience. This show will be magnificent with some musical interludes and maybe even choreography!

Tim Morsani, VP of CCP, is designing and working on weekly updates to our soon to be released website. His desire is to have an electronic information center of all things CCP, including how and where to audition, how to purchase tickets for our productions and view past shows in a comprehensive photo gallery.

Lydia Blancato Strickland has taken on the arduous task of sorting through all of the numerous copies of CCP scripts, categorizing them into the various theatre genre’s and making an inventory for future directors/producers to use as reference.

Al Weigel, Director in charge of fund raising, has put some of our funds into a short term money making CD. He has developed, organized and is orchestrating a sponsorship program, as ticket sales only cover a portion of expenses for each show. Your 501(c)(3) tax deductible donation will help cover all of the pre and post production expenses. You can be a FAN ($100 - $249), FRIEND ($250 - $999) or join the DIRECTORS CIRCLE ($1,000 and up). Questions regarding level of giving or benefits can be addressed by email to Al Weigel at fweigel19@aol.com.

Shawne Cryderman, President of the CCP Board, submitted a proposal to HOA-2 for the 2027 budget cycle that includes installing additional lighting for the stage in the MountainView ballroom. Six lights will enhance the front of the proscenium stage, making it easier for actors to see and be seen.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Patty Gregory-Burke, CCP treasurer, has organized our financial picture for easy reference and has been designing a general budget for our next and future productions.

Susan Schweitzer, costume coordinator, has labeled and inventoried our many costumes which are stored in the storage shed, in her own home and the homes of others (our vast collection of donated mink stoles and coats are stored in an empty closet of one of our troupe members’ casita).

Jim Ward, CCP secretary, is keeping the community informed—designating and cracking the whip—over who writes the articles for our SaddleBrooke newspapers each month. This job is one of the hardest!

Please watch for additional information this Fall about auditions for "A GLIMPSE OF TOMORROW". As always, we welcome ANYONE interested in becoming part of the CCP family as an actor, back stage personnel or being involved in any aspect of YOUR local community theatre to join in the fun! And remember… we are looking for a musical director and/or pianist for "A GLIMPSE OF TOMORROW".