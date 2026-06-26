Please Join Us for Upcoming Senior Village Events. All dates, times and locations are subject to change.

Visit our website for up-to-date information.

Throughout the year, Senior Village offers an array of opportunities for SaddleBrooke residents to attend free concerts, socialize, attend seminars and more. Read on for events and activities coming up in the next few months. For more information, visit seniorvillage.org/calendar

July Music Matinee featuring Noteworthy Neighbors

Thursday, July 30 – 2 p.m. in the DesertView Performing Arts Center, FREE

The Noteworthy Neighbors are a group of five SaddleBrooke residents who have put together a lighthearted theatrical experience with uplifting vocal performances, musical collaborations and comedic vignettes that celebrate friendship, community spirit and the

joy of live entertainment.

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Friday Fun Game Day

Friday, July 24, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Village Office, 16460 N. Oracle Road, FREE

Looking for a fun and friendly way to spend a Friday afternoon? RSVP to attend our monthly social event, Friday Fun Game Day. This free activity is all about enjoying great company and having a fun time together playing a variety of board and card games. We’d love to see you! This event takes place on the fourth Friday of each month. RSVP: Events@seniorvillage.org.

Page Turner Book Club is welcoming new members. Meetings are scheduled for the third Thursday of each month. If you are interested, email Lynne Thompson at Thomplynne@gmail.com

Senior Village Volunteer Opportunities

If you are looking for a rewarding way to get involved in your community and give back, look no further than Senior Village. Join our team of 425 dedicated volunteers who proudly live the motto Neighbors Helping Neighbors. For more information, email Mary Toth, our Volunteer Coordinator, at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org or call (520) 314-1042, press 4.

Learn more about Senior Village and upcoming events online at seniorvillage.org.