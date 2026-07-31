Please Join Us for Upcoming Senior Village Events. All dates, times, and locations are subject to change. Visit our website for up-to-date information.

Throughout the year, Senior Village offers an array of opportunities for SaddleBrooke residents to attend free concerts, socialize, attend seminars and more. Read on for events and activities coming up in the next few months. For more information, visit www.seniorvillage.org/calendar.

July Music Matinee featuring Noteworthy Neighbors

2 p.m. in the DesertView Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 30 – FREE

The Noteworthy Neighbors are a group of five SaddleBrooke residents who have put together a lighthearted theatrical experience with uplifting vocal performances, musical collaborations and comedic vignettes that celebrate friendship, community spirit and the joy of live entertainment.

August Music Matinee featuring John McAlister Native American Flutist and the Brass Quartet

2 p.m. in the DesertView Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, August 27

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John McAlister, Native American Flutist. John’s music is free form and is based on improvisation. The desert provides inspiration for his music. He feels the music properly belongs to the deserts, mountains, the natural environment and the native people who developed it.

The Brass Art Quartet has been playing together for over ten years. Carl and Mark live in SaddleBrooke while Tom and Jerry are close by. They have a large library from which to choose their music for any audience.

Friday Fun Game Day

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Senior Village Office, located at16460 N. Oracle Road, on Friday, August 28 - FREE

Looking for a fun and friendly way to spend a Friday afternoon? RSVP to attend our monthly social event, Friday Fun Game Day. This free activity is all about enjoying great company and having a fun time together playing a variety of board and card games. We’d love to see you! This event takes place on the fourth Friday of each month. RSVP by email to events@seniorvillage.org.

Page Turner Book Club is welcoming new members. Meetings are scheduled for the third Thursday of each month. If you are interested, email Lynne Thompson at thomplynne@gmail.com.