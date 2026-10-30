When I first volunteered with Senior Village at SaddleBrooke in 2019, I had no idea where that simple decision would lead or how much it would come to mean to me.

I started as a Going My Way driver, giving members rides when they needed a little help getting to important appointments. I quickly discovered that the rides were about much more than transportation. They were opportunities to connect with people, hear their stories, share a laugh, and sometimes simply let someone know they were not alone.

My involvement grew from there. I helped enroll new members, served on a fundraising committee, and eventually joined the Board of Directors. I served as Vice-Chair and then Chairman before completing my six-year board commitment. You might think that would have been the end of my Senior Village journey. Instead, I found myself saying "yes" once again.

Today, I serve as Team Lead for Care Connect, Senior Village's newest offering. Care Connect provides an extra layer of reassurance for vulnerable members who live alone. Through automated activity monitoring, volunteers can become aware when a member's normal pattern changes unexpectedly and will check in when something doesn't seem right.

I am especially excited about Care Connect because it addresses something many of us don't like to think about: What happens if I need help and no one knows? For someone living alone, knowing that a team is paying attention can provide tremendous peace of mind. And for family members who live far away, it can offer reassurance that someone local is looking out for their loved one.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Technology may send the alert, but it is the volunteer who provides the care.

But there is another reason I continue to volunteer with Senior Village. It gives my life purpose. Retirement can be wonderful, but it can also leave us wondering: what comes next? Where can I make a difference? For me, Senior Village has answered those questions. Volunteering has introduced me to wonderful people, challenged me to learn new things, and allowed me to use my skills and experience to make someone else's life a little easier. And I have discovered that when we help others, we often receive far more than we give.

That is why I hope more SaddleBrooke residents will consider volunteering with Senior Village, particularly with Care Connect. You don't need special expertise or a lot of free time. There are many ways to help, and there is a place for all kinds of interests and abilities.

Senior Village is, at its heart, about neighbors helping neighbors. After seven years, I can honestly say that volunteering has enriched my life in ways I never anticipated. I began by giving someone a ride. Along the way, I found friendship, connection, purpose and a wonderful sense of belonging.

There is something very special about knowing what you do matters.