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Brent Brennan is a man of the people.

Arizona's head coach purchased and donated 1,000 tickets to local nonprofit groups and youth football organizations for the Wildcats' Homecoming matchup with Iowa State.

After the Wildcats routed Iowa State, 39-3, at Casino Del Sol Stadium, Brennan took a detour on his way home and made a quick pit stop at "Dirtbag's," a popular bar near the UA campus on Speedway and Campbell Avenue.

Brennan walked into Dirtbag's, bought around 300 shots of tequila worth $2,000 for UA fans and walked out.

“For me, I’ve said it since I got here and it’s been a thing for me the whole time I’ve been a head coach, I think it’s important that if you want people to show up for you, you gotta show up for them,” Brennan said on Monday. “It was an easy way for me to pop in there, with all of our alumni in town for homecoming, the excitement from the game, to go in there, and say hello and get out.

“I was in there for five minutes. It was an expensive five minutes, but it was a good five minutes. Just wanted to invest in our fans and let them know how much we appreciate them as a football team.”