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Two people were killed, and two others were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash north of Tucson early Monday, authorities say.

The three-vehicle crash involving two landscaping trucks and a sedan happened about 6:15 a.m. on Arizona 77, more commonly known as North Oracle Road, near East Golder Ranch Drive, said the state Department of Public Safety.

The sedan became wedged under a truck, killing the driver, according to the state DPS. However, the agency on Monday afternoon could not confirm a second fatality involving one of the workers.

In a social media post, AAA Landscape said one of its employees was killed, and two others were injured in the wreck.

“There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel,” the company said in a Facebook post. “Our employees are more than just members of our team; they are part of our AAA family, and a tragedy like this affects every one of us.”

The company said in its post that a vehicle traveling north on Oracle lost control, crossed the median and crashed into one of their trucks.

The wreck closed a portion of Oracle Road for hours.