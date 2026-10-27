Bigger was later convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree murder; Schwartz was convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Both are currently serving life sentences.

It was later learned that Lopez may have told Skitzki about Schwartz's alleged plot before the murder, according to Star archives.

Although Lopez was no longer working as a prosecutor, she was still close with many people in the county attorney’s office, says David Berkman, former chief criminal deputy county attorney.

In addition to firing Skitzki for not reporting Lopez's allegations, LaWall suspended three other attorneys who had allegedly learned of Lopez’s story after the killing but failed to report it immediately.

Skitzki, who denied knowing of the alleged murder plot, appealed his termination and lost.

During Skitzki's appeal before the Pima County Merit Commission, LaWall testified that "if Skitzki came forward with this information in a timely way … Dr. Stidham may still be alive," according to Star archives.

In 2005, Daphne Stidham, the slain doctor’s widow, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Pima County, LaWall, Lopez and Skitzki.

Both Lopez and Skitzki knew of the murder plot ahead of time yet didn’t comply with their duties to report that information to law enforcement, the civil complaint in the lawsuit alleged. “Had they done so, the murder of Dr. Stidham would have more likely than not been prevented by law enforcement intervention.”