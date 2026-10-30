For nearly 30 years, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) has been providing young people in local communities with opportunities to succeed through programs that provide food, clothing, enrichment grants and scholarships. We serve youngsters living in the “Copper Corridor” – economically disadvantaged, former mining towns stretching across more than 100 miles from Catalina to Globe.

Programs implemented by our all-volunteer organization include:

Food – Our Annual Food Drive collects funds (and donated food) for the Tri-Community Food Bank and we deliver holiday food baskets to families in Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, Hayden, and Winkelman.

Kids’ Closet – Twice a year, children from pre-K to 8th grade receive new shoes, clothing and toiletries, plus a backpack filled with grade-appropriate school supplies.

Teen Closet – Twice a year, students from 9th through 12th grade receive a shopping budget for clothing and school supplies. Graduating seniors receive an additional shopping trip to prepare for college or work.

Education Enrichment – Grants are given to schools and community organizations to supplement the school curriculum with instructional experiences in science, math and the arts, as well as summer school, books and recreational opportunities.

Scholarships – We grant to deserving high school seniors two- and four-year scholarships to attend colleges, vocational programs and other post-secondary educational opportunities. Students in a two-year program receive $2,500 per year and those in a four-year program receive $5,000. Since 2001, we have granted 535 scholarships!

Holiday Adopt – Annually this program collects funds from SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents that volunteers then use to purchase, wrap and deliver gifts (or gift cards) to families and the parents/ guardians of children attending elementary schools in Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, Hayden, Winkelman, San Carlos and Apache Tribal Social Services.

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Your financial contribution to SBCO can make a BIG difference in many children’s lives. Since SBCO is a 501(c) (3) not- for-profit organization (Tax ID # 86-0843458), all contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. Contributions are also eligible for the Arizona Tax Credit for Contributions to Charities that Provide Assistance to the Working Poor. This 2026, single filers, heads of households or married filing separately can contribute up to $506 and married couples filing jointly can contribute up to $1,009.

Your donation will be acknowledged. If you make a gift on behalf of a friend or family member, in memory of a special person or in honor of an event or person, an acknowledgement also will be sent to the appropriate person or his/her family. You can make a secure online donation at SBCO.org using your credit or debit card. Or a donation can be made by delivering or sending a check (made payable to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach or SBCO) to: SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, Inc., 63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Suite L., Tucson, AZ 85739.

On behalf of the 6,000 local children we assist each year, we thank you for your support!