Why Warhol?

How did the Pittsburgh-born son of working-class immigrants transform the art world? Why does Andy Warhol still matter?

You will see four decades of Warhol’s art, hear from his admirers and detractors… and discover how he caused commotion during his visits to Tucson.

Please welcome Sherman Bodner our speaker on Wednesday, October 21. He is one of several speakers we will have this year from the Tucson Art Museum.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Art salons are presented the third Wednesday of the Month in the Topaz room, HOA-2, at 10:30 a.m. You will find a list of all presentations by the Art Salon on the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild website. They are listed from September 2026 through May 2027.

We hope you can join us for this talk about a fascinating art personality!