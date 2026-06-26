Come on over to the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop where it is “cool”! We are in our temporary location inside the SaddleBrooke HOA1 Tennis Center while the new shop is under construction. Summer Hours are 6:45 AM to 1:00 PM. If you haven't already been to the shop you are missing out! Some have said it compares to a hotel lobby gift shop!

We have lots of “cool” items for you including patriotic items for celebrating America 250, quilts to snuggle under when the AC is too chilly for you or your partner, original greeting cards that won’t break the bank, stunning jewelry items unlike any other shop and more! Need a carrier for your water bottle when you walk? We have got your covered! Merchandise changes frequently so what you see today may not be available tomorrow!

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We ;look forward to seeing you soon!