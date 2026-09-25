We all have known people who felt that they were “ready” in the event of a passing of a spouse or a partner, as in we aren’t worried All our ducks are in a row. But it may surprise many who read this that there are nuances in this scenario which would (could) derail what you think is “ready.” Let us explain.

Let’s assume you think that you have everything in order as I did. After all, you have a will or trust which will easily explain and carry out your wishes regarding a number of factors. Very good! But is a will or trust enough? Maybe not. So, perhaps, this might help you.

Many people in SaddleBrooke are aware of an organization here called Senior Village. It is a volunteer organization that helps all of us on a number of levels—but first you must join.

One of the services that Senior Village provides is a handbook called Planning Ahead for those You Love. A volunteer from the Senior Village Forms and Documents Team will come to your home, make a presentation, and give you this comprehensive book that includes forms, information and directions for you in the event of a personal tragedy. Everyone in SaddleBrooke could benefit from this vital and necessary book – for your loved ones.

Four of the fill-in chapters cover everything your legal successors need to know for handling your business: personal data, medical and financial contacts and real estate records. In addition, the volunteer will make sure you have named beneficiaries to all accounts, have titled accounts in a manner that avoids probate, have two separate credit card accounts in case one is closed after death, and other details you may have forgotten to include in your estate planning.

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The fifth and final chapter called “Guidance” focuses on tasks to be done in the first two months after the death of a spouse or partner. Recently widowed Senior Village members have found comfort and direction from the easy-to-follow timetable for dealing with death certificates, banks, Social Security, credit cards, insurance companies and other stressful obligations.

As you can see, the Planning Ahead handbook provides invaluable information/explanations that will help your loved ones charter their way in the event a tragedy occurs. I believe it is a must-have manual. I strongly urge you to give Senior Village a call at (520) 314-1042 and make an appointment with the Forms and Documents Team.

Being prepared helps us stay calm during unexpected events.

A note from Senior Village: We are pleased to know that this member had a positive experience with the Forms & Documents team volunteers. We are here to help! Please know that Senior Village does not offer legal or financial advice. For all issues involving estate plans, we recommend that you seek advice from an attorney and a financial advisor.