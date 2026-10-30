Jim Lucas, a new volunteer on both Senior Village’s Helping Hands team and Home Technology team, moved to SaddleBrooke just a little before last Christmas. Are we ever lucky he did. What an impact he has had in a few months. Skilled, friendly and eager to serve, Jim has already filled more than 50 “work orders” for Senior Village members, including one for me.

Jim’s military service made him a great fit for Senior Village. His Air Force career began in a civil engineering squadron providing base installation maintenance such as plumbing, electrical, HVAC and carpentry. He finished his last ten Air Force years as a Wing Command Chief Master Sargeant, the senior enlisted advisor to the Wing Commander. In the service, he and his wife Susan moved more than 20 times and lived all over the world including in Kyrgyzstan.

When he retired In 2013, Jim and Susan headed to Wichita, Kansas, to be near family. Now that the grandchildren are school aged, Jim and Susan moved once more. “SaddleBrooke feels like a long-term home to us. We’re so glad we’re here.”

Jim wanted to continue serving, and the realtor who helped them buy their SaddleBrooke home mentioned Senior Village. Jim likes giving back and encourages others who are looking for a rewarding opportunity to volunteer with Senior Village. “It does my heart good.” He enjoys “doing my small part to help someone stay independent an extra one to ten years.”

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Jim chooses to volunteer about 10-12 hours a week, taking on as many tasks as he can on Mondays and Tuesdays, to allow time for golf and other amenities the rest of the week. As a handy, helpful volunteer, he connects irrigation sprinklers to WIFI and installs AC filters, light bulbs in high places, doorbells, and outdoor security cameras.

In short, he solves problems. Helping a Senior Village member in her 90’s migrate from a laptop to iPad, Apple watch, iPhone to iCloud and get her data secure and bills paid on time was a particularly memorable project for him.

Jim hopes members will seek help sooner rather than later, no matter how small the problem. Knowing people hate to ask for help, he explains, “The sooner that someone reaches out, the easier it is to fix. Tackling numerous small things is usually simpler than a few large ones.” And, Jim is just the guy to handle the request.

You, too, can ignite your retirement and enjoy the rewards of being of service by becoming a Senior Village volunteer. Email Mary Toth at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org or call (520) 314-1042, extension 4. Your message will be promptly returned, and we’ll be happy to help you find a volunteer opportunity that’s right for you.