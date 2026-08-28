Do you enjoy telling a story? How about meeting interesting new people? Senior Village Communications team is looking for volunteer writers to tell the stories of our hard-working volunteers, members and happenings. Join the team, meet members, and other volunteers who live the motto “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” For questions and information, email Laura Anderson at laura.anderson@seniorvillage.org.

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