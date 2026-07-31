So many amazing things happen in and around SaddleBrooke. Surely you’ve seen walkers and joggers, morning, noon and night, but one special walker has stood out on MountainView Boulevard early each morning. That individual might inspire us to get out those walking shoes.

Harold Staves, just having celebrated his 96th birthday, is a Korean War veteran who joined the Army at the age of 20. Proudly wearing his Korean War Vet cap, he leaves his home at 5:15 a.m. every morning to walk.

Harold’s self-discipline should inspire us all. He told me he really doesn’t need the cane he uses—but his daughter, a physical therapist, insists that he continues to use it, so he does. When I first saw him, I asked myself, “If he can do it, why shouldn’t I get out and do it?”

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Originally a serious tennis buff, Harold faithfully walks daily to stay in shape AND he goes to the Fitness Center three times a week! He’s sure to have a joke or two ready to get his friends there laughing. Reading and puzzles keep his mind in shape, and his smile captures those who have the privilege of knowing him. He truly loves to see others smile, frequently waving or talking to those he meets.

If you see Harold or others walking slowly, be sure to say hi or at least wave! They certainly deserve admiration and recognition!