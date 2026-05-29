SaddleBrooke is an early rising community, with our fitness centers and swimming pools opening between either at 4 a.m. or 6 a.m., depending upon the venue or the time of the year. And users of these facilities are arriving early via a golf cart or a car.

In addition, our golf maintenance crew arrive in SaddleBrooke in vehicles to start their 5:30 a.m. shift to get all equipment up and running to ensure that golf fairways and greens are manicured and ready for play.

And, of course, lest we forget, there are restaurant managers and wait staff who drive into SaddleBrooke, and arrive early, in order to prepare and serve breakfast each morning, starting at 7 a.m.

Bicyclists are also up early to get their miles in before the start of their day.

This is to say that there is quite a bit of morning traffic in and around each clubhouse, golf course, tennis and pickleball courts. In addition, there is quite a bit of traffic at dusk with residents moving about within our SaddleBrooke communities. And depending upon the time of year, or the time one is out and about, it can be dark outside.

Because of this, there have been some near-misses regarding cars, trucks and golf carts coming close to walkers in the morning and in the evening. Frankly, some walkers (including dog walkers) are not wearing the proper type of clothing that will alert vehicles to their presence on our roads in SaddleBrooke. Nor are these morning/evening walkers taking proper precautions when out walking.

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To this point, here are some ideas for our SaddleBrooke walkers to help avoid any road/parking lot accidents:

Wear clothing with reflective strips, or use a reflective vest, especially in dark conditions.

Wear light-colored or bright, high-visibility clothing rather than dark clothing

Wear a reflective safety hat.

Carry a flashlight.

Walk on the left side of the road facing traffic, allowing you to see oncoming vehicles and to be able to take evasive action if necessary.

Avoid using earbuds or headphones to ensure you can hear traffic, cyclists, or potential hazards.

Be extra cautious at intersections, as drivers may not be looking for pedestrians early in the morning or in the evening.

Watch for cars pulling out of driveways or backing up.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Take your cell phone with you in the event there is an accident.

Always assume drivers cannot see you, regardless of your gear.

FAMOUS QUOTE FROM HILLSTREET BLUES:

Let’s be careful out there!