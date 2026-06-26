Do you have a creative hobby or do you “make things”? Have you exhausted your friends and family with gifts but still want to make more? Have you ever been told, “Wow, that is beautiful—you could sell that!”

The SaddleBrooke Gift Shop may be the ideal outlet for your creations! The Gift Shop only sells items that are made by SaddleBrooke Residents, which makes this a unique shop.

We are seeking talented and gifted SaddleBrooke artisans to help supply our great shop with special items… especially since the new gift shop is under construction! We continue to have a shop in the interim within the Tennis Center in HOA-1—come see us!

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If you choose to be an artist, you will pay a small fee to the gift shop for overhead expenses. Additionally, you will volunteer your time to work at the gift shop—which keeps you in touch with what shoppers are looking for plus it keeps the cost of operating the shop at a minimum.

Interested? Send an email to sbgiftshop1993@gmail.com.