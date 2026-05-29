Open Mah Jongg on Wednesdays

(1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

For those advanced players who play fast, Open Mah Jongg is held every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the CATALINA ROOM. Remember there is no sign up - just drop in. We do not play for money and if you have a Mah Jongg set, please bring it. Come join in the fun and meet new people. Look forward to seeing you.

REMEMBER: Only SaddleBrooke residents may play in the group.

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For any questions, call Seena at 520-818-2218.

Open Mah Jongg on Fridays (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Preserve, Room 1

For those beginning players or more relaxed players, Open Maj Jongg is held every Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Preserve, Room 1 down, located the hall from the golf shop.

We do not play for money; we play for fun. For any questions, call Dotti at (703) 795-6499.