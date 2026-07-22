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Melanie Barrett will be Oro Valley's next mayor.

Barrett, who is currently the town's vice mayor, defeated former Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier for the mayoral post in Tuesday's election.

She received 57% of the vote and will succeed Mayor Joe Winfield, who did not seek reelection.

Both Napier's and Barrett's campaigns focused on public safety as well as the industrial and fiscal growth of Oro Valley, their campaign websites show.

Napier supported the OV Forward Plan, a 10-year action plan created by the community, which will go to voters in November.

Barrett focused on continuing to preserve the town's mountain views and open spaces with conservative residential growth. She has said she firmly stands against any proposed data center in Oro Valley.