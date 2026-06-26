SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) scholarship recipient Kaia Warren wanted to tell SBCO volunteers and donors how much she appreciated the support she has received from the organization over the past four years. When she was unable to attend the Annual SBCO Meeting in April, she did the next best thing—she recorded a video. The following is a transcript of that recording.

“I have had the honor and great privilege of being a SaddleBrooke Community Outreach scholarship recipient for the past four years. I will graduate in May from Northern Arizona University (NAU) with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry with a health pre-professional emphasis and a minor in biology

Since starting at NAU, I changed my major three times, worked two different on-campus jobs, joined two clubs, volunteered at the local kitchen, learned how to snowboard, lived in two dorms and one off-campus apartment, had eight different roommates and built so many more meaningful friendships along the way.

I owe a huge thank you to everyone at Outreach because without your encouragement and support, I would not have been able to have all of these amazing experiences. This scholarship has given me the incredible privilege of focusing on my education without the constant stress of finances. It has helped cover not only my tuition and books but everyday essentials, such as gas and food.

In the fall, I will be continuing my education at NAU as I pursue my doctorate in occupational therapy through their hybrid program. This will require me to drive down to the Phoenix campus every other weekend for labs and clinicals.

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I am incredibly grateful to have received an additional scholarship from SaddleBrooke Community Outreach. This will help pay for my tuition and commuting costs as I take this next step.

Thank you again for your generosity and for investing in my future. It really means more than I can express.”

Photo caption:

Kaia Warren received a four-year college scholarship from SBCO for her undergraduate studies and another scholarship to support her pursuit of a doctorate in occupational therapy.