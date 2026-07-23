She got voters across the state to approve the levy by a margin of close to 2-1.

"I put my foot down and bit the bullet and did get the state turned around,'' Brewer said.

She predicted that Biggs, whom she called "smart'' and "personable,'' will be a different kind of governor than he was a state or federal lawmaker.

"You will see that when he gets to the office that he's got to be the leader and for all people, not just for his district,'' she said.

Biggs, for his part, conceded his much narrower focus until now.

"It's no secret that I've represented very conservative parts of the state,'' he told Capitol Media Services.

But Biggs said he has gotten reelected even after he has worked with Democrats on issues such as trying to reform the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to provide greater oversight, including requiring judicial warrants when the communications of Americans are inadvertently picked up. He also has backed federal "right to try'' legislation to let terminally ill patients have access to drugs that have not yet been fully approved.

He conceded that Brewer is right: if elected, he will have to respect that he has a broader constituency "instead of a more compact electorate, both geographically and politically.''

Hobbs campaign calls Biggs ‘extremist’

But Michael Beyer, spokesman for the Hobbs campaign, said Arizonans shouldn't buy it.