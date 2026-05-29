The snowbirds have flown for the summer. Therefore, Senior Village is looking for fun energetic volunteers who enjoy meeting people and driving. The Going My Way team for Senior Village provides members with rides to doctor appointments, grocery shopping, hair and nail salons and other errands in SaddleBrooke and the surrounding areas. You chose how far and how often you’d like to drive. All volunteers are vetted and drivers are required to complete a driving test prior to providing services.

This team provides a much-needed service in SaddleBrooke. Get to know your neighbors and other members of the community by giving them a lift. Raise their spirits as well as your own through this rewarding volunteer opportunity.

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To learn more about becoming a volunteer with Senior Village, email Mary Toth at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org.