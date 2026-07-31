Trudy is the author of two books, “Growing Up Alpaca”, a children’s book full of humorous pictures of Alpacas published in 2010, and “From Fluff to Flight”, the real-life story of two Great Horned Owls who raised a family of owlets in Trudy and Seth’s SaddleBrooke neighborhood. “From Fluff to Flight” is intended for older children and adults. It was published this year, and a portion of the sale proceeds will go to the Arizona Raptor Center. Both books are available through Amazon and on Kindle.

The photographs in both books are a delight; the alpacas are shown in many comical positions, including one of an alpaca resting its elongated neck on the backside of two others. The book on the owls features closeups of the Owls from eggs to chicks, to full-grown, and also contains a wealth of information about owls, such as the care they provide for their young.

Tracy has had a varied and interesting life. Growing up first in the Berkshires and later the Adirondacks, she has always been drawn to a rural life. However, her “searching mind” led her first to college, and after obtaining her B.A. in english and philosophy, she enlisted as a Peace Corps Volunteer and was sent to Ethiopia. The Emperor Haile Selassie was tenuously holding onto power and the situation was very tense, with revolutionary forces and the government in pitched battle. Returning home, Trudy looked for a fulfilling career (but perhaps not one so dangerous) and she enrolled in Seminary School. She interned for a Congregational Church for a time but soon realized she wasn’t cut out to be a minister. Along the way, she became involved with a group that followed the teachings of a Sufi Master. She appreciated his teachings but eventually decided that the group was a too cult-like and left it for a more traditional lifestyle. She worked for some time for “The Institute of Human Origins”; her boss discovered “Lucy”—the prehistoric remains of an animal thought to be an ancestor to humans. She longed for the mountains, however, and eventually made her way back to the Adirondacks.

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Obtaining a nursing degree not only brought her some financial independence but led her to meeting the love of her life, and her husband, Seth. For many years, she managed Seth’s Chiropractic office in a rural area that gave them the opportunity to purchase acreage. Through a series of events, they decided to raise alpacas and run a store within the office selling Alpaca wool. (Their decision was no doubt influenced by Trudy’s first encounter with an affectionate alpaca who kissed her hand by way of greeting.) They enjoyed many happy years raising the Alpacas and hosting school classes and interested children, including special-needs children who found them to be therapeutic.

However, Tracy and Seth needed to face up to the limitations of age and realized that they would not be able to manage an Alpaca farm and a business for the long-term. They were still mulling over their options when the pandemic hit and Seth could no longer see patients, so it made sense to shutter the business and make a move to a lifestyle that was less demanding.

Seth and Trudy moved to SaddleBrooke in 2020 where they found a vibrant community with lots of activities. Seth is the President of the Computer Club and Trudy plays Clarinet in the SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings Band. They enjoy hiking with their dog, Moxie, and observing the abundant wildlife. Trudy has many fond memories of her alpacas. Trudy says that alpacas are generally very shy and sensitive creatures, and as you need to be calm when approaching them, they are helpful at reducing stress in humans. (Although one line of alpacas is affected by a gene that causes aggression and with those animals you need to be careful to avoid being “stomped”!) Whether it be alpacas or owls, Trudy has a natural affinity and understanding of animals which shines through in each of her books.