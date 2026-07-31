Calling all artists!

The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild sponsors a monthly art discussion group in which artists bring in their work to show and discuss materials and techniques. It is a very informal group. All are accepted from beginner to advanced artists. We learn from everyone!

See some of the works of regular members that are included in this article.

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Our group meets at 9 a.m. every third Wednesday of the month in the Topaz room at HOA-2.

Please feel free to come and join us. Bring a piece of your work or stop in just to see and hear what other artists are doing.

If you have any question, send an email to Marilynn Davis at marilynn.davis88@gmail.com.