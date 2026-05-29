In 1988, Nike introduced its first Just Do It commercial, considered one of the best ad slogans of all time. The number of Just Do It commercials, made over three decades, is impossible to count, ranging from television ads, digital content and global campaigns. Over the decades, these ads have featured Michael Jordan and, in 2025, ads with Caitlin Clark and LeBron James.

Good to the last drop! Believe it or not, this slogan, which was about Maxwell House Coffee, was first introduced in 1915.

We make money the old-fashioned way – we earn it. Smith-Barney ran this ad in 1986, with John Houseman’s mature voice (ala The Paper Chase) giving us reason to make a call to this investment company.

It’s the real thing. In 1971 a Coca Cola ad featured a diverse group of young people singing the I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke. The ad ends with the words, It’s the real thing.

You deserve a break today. Also introduced in 1971, this slogan actually targeted women, in an attempt to relieve them from work in the kitchen.

You’re in good hands. This Allstate slogan was created in 1950 and was launched in Collier’s Magazine and The Saturday Evening Post.

Breakfast of champions. While coined in ~1934 we were introduced to this slogan in 1958 on a box of Wheaties, featuring a photo of an athlete. Since then, over 850 athletes have been pictured on boxes of Wheaties.

Where’s the beef? Who could forget the three old women standing at a fast-food counter, when one opens the bun to reveal a rather tiny burger patty? Then one asks this question, which resonated across the fast-food industry. The ad highlighted the fact that Wendy’s had more beef in its bun than that of its competitors. This campaign debuted in January 1984 and boosted Wendy’s revenue by 31 percent that year.

Melts in your mouth—not in your hands. M&M’s designed this hard-shell candy for soldiers during WWII, as the candies were a mess-free chocolate. The slogan is regarded as one of the most effective and well-liked ad slogans ever.

Be a pepper. Created in 1885 by a pharmacist, Dr. Pepper is the oldest major brand soft drink in the U.S. This iconic slogan was introduced in an ad campaign in 1977, with bell-bottom wearing young fans singing: I’m a Pepper, he’s a Pepper, she’s a Pepper, we’re a Pepper, wouldn’t you like to be a Pepper too?

Got milk? This slogan was developed in 1993 to combat declining dairy consumption. Starting in 1995 celebrities would be shown wearing milk mustaches.

A diamond is forever. This famous advertising slogan was created in 1947 for the De Beers diamond company. The slogan links diamonds with marriage and internal The advertising campaign is considered one of the greatest slogans of the 20th century.

See the U.S.A. in your… From 1952 through the early 1960s Dinah Shore would sing this signature song in a brand-new Chevy on her Dinah Shore Chevy Show. Ostensibly, the song urged families to travel America to see the country.

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The very first NIKE commercial can be viewed online at youtube.com/watch?v=0yO7xLAGugQ.