Mark your calendars! Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is bringing one of the community's favorite bands to the stage for what promises to be one of the season's most popular events.

Rock the Village will feature the CS&M Trio, performing the timeless folk and rock hits of the 1960s and 1970s. The concert will take place on Sunday, November 15, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the DesertView Theater on Clubhouse Drive.

Tickets are just $35 per person and will go on sale on Thursday, October 1 at the HOA-2 Administrative Offices. With the popularity of both the venue and the band, attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

The CS&M Trio has become a favorite throughout the area, entertaining audiences at Catalina Craft Pizza and at numerous private events in SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch. Their energetic performances and familiar classics are sure to have the audience singing along.

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Businesses and individuals interested in helping underwrite the event are invited to email events@seniorvillage.org for sponsorship opportunities.

Proceeds from Rock the Village will support the programs and services of Senior Village, helping SaddleBrooke residents remain independent, connected and safely living in their own homes. At the suggestion of Barry Swartzberger, the event’s co-organizer, a portion of the proceeds will also benefit Girls Golf of Tucson.

Don't miss this memorable evening of great music for two great causes!