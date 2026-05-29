In January, the SaddleBrooke Papercrafters (SBPC) said farewell to our 2025 Board of Directors with a sweet celebration and cake! We took the opportunity to thank Ann LaPerre, Angela Stokes, Holly Konecny, Roberta Hafvenstein, Andrea Sahl, Jan Francis and Kathie Sneddon, as our club’s leadership roles were transitioning for another year.

It was a bittersweet celebration, as our past President, Ann LaPerre and her husband gave up their snowbird status here in SaddleBrooke and returned to their native state of Wisconsin. Ann was instrumental in leading our club for the past two years, and although we wish her much luck, health and happiness, selfishly we will miss her leadership, humor and artistic flair that always added a special touch to our meetings and events.

As we said goodbye to our past board, we welcomed in a new 2026 Board of Directors: Denell Stacks, President; Natalie Murdock, Vice-President; Holly Konecny, Treasurer; Roberta Hafvenstein, Secretary and Barbara Mitchell, Member-At-Large.

Denell is a creative and dedicated member of our club, and has already introduced a new monthly meeting feature - installments of Aesop’s Fables in a game format. This youthful twist allows us to remember and honor our best virtues. Also, Denell has introduced a new club position, SBPC Historian. The logical choice to fulfill this role is our original club founder and long-time member, Kris Holmes. Kris will share some of her memories and club history with our members during our meetings.

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Natalie shares her welcoming smile and helps to steer our club’s monthly meetings along with the responsibility of arranging the club’s holiday party. In addition, she hit the ground running as the chair of the SBPC participation in the Grandchildren’s Day event on April 4, 2026. Many thanks to Natalie and her team—Nancy Wyllie, Holly Konecny, Lorie Bolme, Barbara Mitchell, Tina Lee, Denell Stacks, Gloria Peterson, Lisa French and Nancy Doering for representing the SBPC at this annual event.

Our 2026 Board is rounded out by Holly and Roberta, who have graciously agreed to renew their role as club treasurer and secretary, and Barbara, as Member-At-Large, who will have the responsibility of arranging our club’s monthly member demonstrations.

There will be some meeting location challenges for the up-coming year with the remodeling of the HOA Arts and Crafts Center, but we all agree that our club is in good hands with these talented and dedicated ladies.